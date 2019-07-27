-
Now Playing: Democrats talk impeachment post-Mueller hearing
-
Now Playing: Joy Behar agrees with Nancy Pelosi on Trump impeachment
-
Now Playing: Trump calls Democrats demanding his impeachment 'clowns'
-
Now Playing: Securing 2020 elections in the spotlight
-
Now Playing: New bipartisan budget deal raises government spending by billions of dollars
-
Now Playing: First-ever Mayors National Youth Summit unites young leaders and mayors across U.S.
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden's new debate strategy
-
Now Playing: Republican leader McConnell blocks election security bills post-Mueller hearing
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight's most memorable debate moments
-
Now Playing: Republicans oppose new election security measures
-
Now Playing: Democrats divided on impeachment post-Mueller testimony
-
Now Playing: New evidence on Russian interference in 2016 election
-
Now Playing: House passes Trump's bipartisan budget deal
-
Now Playing: Border Patrol investigating abuse allegation by migrant girl at border facility
-
Now Playing: Doctored presidential seal displayed behind Trump
-
Now Playing: SigDigs: July 26, 2019
-
Now Playing: Residente reacts to Rossello's resignation
-
Now Playing: Mueller testimony sparks new calls for impeachment