Trump caught on tape pressuring Georgia official to find votes

More
The president asked Georgia’s secretary of state to “find 11,780 votes” to change the results of the presidential election he lost.
3:50 | 01/05/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump caught on tape pressuring Georgia official to find votes

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:50","description":"The president asked Georgia’s secretary of state to “find 11,780 votes” to change the results of the presidential election he lost.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75045466","title":"Trump caught on tape pressuring Georgia official to find votes","url":"/WNT/video/trump-caught-tape-pressuring-georgia-official-find-votes-75045466"}