guidelines. Thank you. Despite coronavirus concerns president trump is returning to the campaign trail next week with a major rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Although Dr. Anthony Fauci one of the president's virus task force says it's still not safe for large gathering like this one. That's not the only concern for the rally. The president is under fire for when and where it's taking place. Here's Jonathan Karl. Reporter: As the president prepares to hold his first political rally in months, the government's top expert on coronavirus has a stark warning, attending a rally is risky. The best way that you can avoid either acquiring or transmitting infection is to avoid crowded places, to wear a mask whenever you're outside. Reporter: Dr. Fauci is equally blunt in warning those who attend protests around the country. When you start to chant and shout, even though the instinct is to pull the mask down, which you see, don't do that, because there is a risk there and it's a real risk. Reporter: Even as there are clear indications of increasing infections several parts of the country, Dr. Fauci tells ABC news he hasn't met with the president in over a week. And the message from the white house today is there is no increased threat. I spoke to our health experts at some length last evening. They are saying there is no second spike. Let me repeat that -- there is no second spike. Reporter: But those attending the president's rally next week in Oklahoma must accept these terms, saying they won't sue if they get infected with covid-19. The date and venue of the rally is also getting a lot of criticism. It's on June 19th, a day commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S., and it's in Tulsa, just blocks away from the site what is believed to be the deadliest incident of racial violence in American history. "This isn't just a wink to white supremacists," tweeted senator kamala Harris. "He's throwing them a welcome party." The president defended the planned rally in an interview with Fox News. Your rally in Oklahoma is set for June 19th. Was that on purpose? No, but I know exactly what you are going to say. It wasn't done for that reason, but it's an interesting date, but it's a celebration. Okay, Jonathan Karl joins us now from the white house. Jon, I want to bring you in on another part of the president's interview with Fox News today, coming out in favor of ending choke holds? Reporter: He seemed but, but seemed conflicted. He spoke at length about how he believes chokeholds might be necessary in some circumstances, but then he said, I quote him exactly, with that being said I think it would be a very good thing generally speaking, it should be ended. That's what he said about chokeholds. Jon, thank you. Next to the standoff in

