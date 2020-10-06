Trump dismisses idea to remove Confederate names from military bases

More
The president tweeted Wednesday that he was against the idea of removing Confederate names from U.S. Army bases.
3:48 | 06/10/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump dismisses idea to remove Confederate names from military bases

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:48","description":"The president tweeted Wednesday that he was against the idea of removing Confederate names from U.S. Army bases.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"71183889","title":"Trump dismisses idea to remove Confederate names from military bases","url":"/WNT/video/trump-dismisses-idea-remove-confederate-names-military-bases-71183889"}