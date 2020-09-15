Transcript for Trump official apologizes, US nears 200,000 COVID-19 deaths

on ABC. And on the coronavirus tonight, 48 hours after that alarming rant from a top official at the department of health and human services, an apology tonight. The trump administration official making claims about CDC scientists, telling trump supporters, if you carry guns, buy ammunition. Well tonight now, his apology, and here's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: Just days after his public rant attacking the CDC, a source tells ABC news a top communications official at health and human services apologized to staff and is now considering a medical leave. In a deleted Facebook video, Michael Caputo spouted unfounded claims, accusing scientists of sedition, warning of left-wing hit squads and violence after the election, telling trump supporters, if "You carry guns, buy ammunition." Later claiming he faced death threats, something he talked about in this March podcast. I carry a pistol everywhere I go. I have a handgun in my holster as we speak. This is the new normal for my family. Reporter: Caputo blamed his behavior on his health and the toll of threats against his family. The trump loyalist with no background in public health was already accused of trying change CDC reports to put them more in line with the president's message on the virus. Earlier today, philanthropist Bill Gates telling "Bloomberg" he's worried political pressure has hurt the credibility of the fda and CDC. The CDC is largely being written out of the picture. Because you have people at the white house who aren't epidemiologists saying what a great job they've done. And so, it's no longer a set of experts. Reporter: And this change in personnel at the top comes at a critical time for the president, as he's trying to convince voters he has this pandemic under control. David? All right, Eva, thank you.

