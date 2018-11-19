Transcript for Trump: Will not do in-person interview with Robert Mueller

the new interview with president trump making headlines. Will he sit down with Robert Mueller? What the president now says, after telling our Jon Karl that he would be willing to speak with Mueller under oat 100%. The president was also asked, did he know his pick for acting attorney general said before that pick that there was no collusion? ABC's chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl tonight. Reporter: President trump is now making it clear he is almost certainly not going to do an in-person interview with special counsel Robert Mueller. I think we've wasted enough time on this witch hunt and the answer is probably, we're finished. Reporter: That's not what the president told me last year. Would you be willing to speak under oath to give your version of those events? 100%. Reporter: The Mueller investigation is overseen by new acting attorney general Matt Whitaker who, before he joined the justice department, was openly critical of the special counsel. The truth is, there was no collusion with the Russians and the trump campaign. Did you know before you appointed him that he was so critical of Robert Mueller? I did not know that. Reporter: The president now says Whitaker has the authority to do whatever he wants. If Whitaker decides in any way to limit or curtail the Mueller investigation, are you okay with that? Look, he -- it's going to be up to him. I think he's very well aware politically. But you won't overrule him if he decides to curtail? I would not get involved. Jon Karl with us live tonight from the white house. And Jon, some democratic senators tonight are going to court to try to block the acting a. Gp, Matt Whitaker's appointment? Reporter: In fact, David, three Democrats have gone to court to ask a judge to remove Whitaker as the acting attorney general. They argue that his appointment is not constitutional, because he was not confirmed by the senate. David? Jon Karl live at the white house on a Monday night. Jon, thank you. President trump making

