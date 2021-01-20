Trump releases recorded video message on his last day as president

In his video message Tuesday, President Donald Trump did not mention Joe Biden’s name or call Biden President-elect. Trump is expected to make last-minute pardons and commutations, sources say.
3:29 | 01/20/21

