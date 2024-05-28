Trump's defense team goes after Michael Cohen, declaring him the 'MVP of liars'

Donald Trump's defense delivered closing arguments in his hush-money trial, saying the jury couldn’t trust Cohen's testimony. The prosecution said Trump was at the center of a conspiracy and coverup.

May 28, 2024

