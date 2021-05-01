Tuesday’s Georgia runoffs could change the course of Biden’s presidency

More
Both the president and president-elect, with their running mates, went to Georgia to campaign for their party’s candidates. Will Trump’s leaked phone call affect the Senate runoffs?
2:16 | 01/05/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tuesday’s Georgia runoffs could change the course of Biden’s presidency

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:16","description":"Both the president and president-elect, with their running mates, went to Georgia to campaign for their party’s candidates. Will Trump’s leaked phone call affect the Senate runoffs?","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75045467","title":"Tuesday’s Georgia runoffs could change the course of Biden’s presidency","url":"/WNT/video/tuesdays-georgia-runoffs-change-bidens-presidency-75045467"}