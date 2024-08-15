Ukraine claims its incursion has pushed 21 miles into Russia

The country's security service released a video showing what it says is the capture of more than 100 Russian soldiers. President Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine took control of the town Sudzha.

August 15, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live