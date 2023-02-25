US concerned over China possibly considering lethal military support to Russia

President Joe Biden said, "he doesn’t anticipate" China will give lethal weapons to Russia and threatens "severe sanctions" if they do as China refuses condemn Russia’s invasion.

February 25, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live