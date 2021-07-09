Transcript for US continuing to aide evacuations from Afghanistan

Afghanistan. Secretary of state an Tony Blanken saying the U.S. Is working around the crock to help about 100 Americans now still in Afghanistan. Four Americans have been rescued. The harrowing story of how they got out. And it all comes as the Taliban appoints its new government and troubling signs already tonight. Women taking to the streets of kabul to protest. The Taliban firing weapon to disperse the crowds. And tonight, our chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz on that promise from the halldy ban to allow planes to take off, but they're not. Reporter: The chartered planes have been sitting on the tarmac empty at this airport in northern Afghanistan for more than a week. Nearly 600 people waiting to and despite the Taliban's promise to allow Americans safe passage, for the first time tonight, the secretary of state confirming there are a small number of Americans among the group stopped by the Taliban. They have said that those without valid documents, at this point, can't leave, but because all of these people are grouped together, that's meant that flights have not been allowed to go. Reporter: Secretary blinken joining defense secretary Lloyd Austin in Qatar, promising he will work around the clock to assure Americans are allowed to lead. Today in kabul, the Taliban firing shots into the air to disperse mostly women protesters demanding their rights be protected. And tonight, more details on this Texas mother and her three children who escaped Afghanistan over land with help from the state department and a nonprofit. Oklahoma congressman Markwayne Mullin says they traveled 300 miles, through 20 Taliban checkpoints, at each one, paying $500 to $4,000 per person. And Martha Raddatz back with us tonight. We're learning more about this new Taliban government, one that the Taliban promised would be inclusive, but already those troubling signs? Reporter: Yeah, first of all, David, they are all members of the Taliban and it certainly does not include any women, but it does include people with ties to terrorism, including the new minister of the interior, who has a $5 million FBI price tag on his head for his affiliation with terrorist groups, including Al Qaeda. David? Troubling, indeed. Martha Raddatz tonight. Thank you. And as this nation prepares

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.