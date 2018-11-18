US has a secret recording of the murder of Washington Post columnist, Trump says

The president confirmed the tape, following reports that the CIA concluded Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince ordered the killing inside its consulate in Turkey.
2:18 | 11/18/18

