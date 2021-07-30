US swimmer sparks debate after doping comments

Swimmer Ryan Murphy told reporters that “it is a huge mental drain” to swim in a race “that’s probably not clean.” He lost both Olympic backstroke titles to Russian swimmers this year.
2:32 | 07/30/21

