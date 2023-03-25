Utah becomes 1st state to enact laws limiting children's use of social media

The bills will prohibit children from using the internet between 10:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. and require parental consent before kids can sign up for TikTok, Instagram and other apps.

March 25, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live