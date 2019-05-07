Utah college student's remains recovered in canyon: Authorities

More
Mackenzie Lueck had been missing for nearly two weeks before police arrested and charged a suspect.
0:20 | 07/05/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Utah college student's remains recovered in canyon: Authorities

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:20","description":"Mackenzie Lueck had been missing for nearly two weeks before police arrested and charged a suspect.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"64157121","title":"Utah college student's remains recovered in canyon: Authorities","url":"/WNT/video/utah-college-students-remains-recovered-canyon-authorities-64157121"}