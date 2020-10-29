Veteran fighting cancer completes goal of 176,200 pushups

Nathan Tiery reached his goal of 176,200 pushups, averaging 484 per day, to honor each person annually diagnosed with the rare blood cancer he is currently fighting.
1:40 | 10/29/20

