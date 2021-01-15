Vice President Mike Pence thanks National Guard for protection, inauguration

House Republicans who broke rank and voted to impeach the president have faced fury from his supporters. Late Wednesday night, President Donald Trump urged his supporters to be non-violent.
3:56 | 01/15/21

