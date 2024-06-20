Video captures hit-and-run incident involving cyclists in Texas

A 31-year-old driver, who injured cyclists in a hit-and-run on a popular bike route, has been charged with DWI. The cyclists are expected to recover.

June 20, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live