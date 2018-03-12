Transcript for Video: 9-foot alligator releases sneaker after attacking 85-year-old man

Next tonight, to that alligator attack in Florida involving a senior at a retirement community. Then the moment an alligator was pulled from the water, and here's ABC's Victor Oquendo. Reporter: Watch these trappers in central Florida pull a nine-foot alligator from a pond. It thrashes in the murky water. Look closely and you see the gator release all it took from its victim -- a white sneaker left bobbing in the water. Attack at big cypress boulevard. Be advised that he's actively getting bitten. Reporter: Florida fish and wildlife says an 85-year-old man was bitten on the foot by this alligator behind his home at a retirement community. That man taken to the hospital. A close call, after two deadly alligator attacks over the summer. A Florida woman walking her dogs was dragged into a lake and and another woman walking her dog near a lagoon in Hilton head, South Carolina, was killed after an eight-foot alligator pulled her under water. If he sees a small dog or anything that the alligator thinks he can get by the side of the water, its going to come out faster than you can react. Reporter: David, as for the victim in this latest attack, we know he was stable condition. David? Victor, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.