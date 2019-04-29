New video of giant crane crashing onto busy street, leaving 4 dead

Dashcam video showed the crane slicing through buildings and slamming into cars below.
0:11 | 04/29/19

To the index of other news a new images tonight of that deadly crane collapse in Seattle four people were killed including the college freshman in two crane operators. Witnesses say it was leaning right before that accident.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

