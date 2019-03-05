Transcript for Video: Newborn slips from doctors' hands, falls into bassinet after delivery

Back here at home and an alarms moment capture bade dad in a delivery room. Video shoefs video of a doctor dropping one of the premature infants. It's difficult to watch. Why the parents want to you watch. Reporter: Tonight, it's video that is hard to watch. A newborn baby slips out of a doctor's hands, dropped headfirst into a bassinet. Attendants catch little Morgan Rodgers as it appears she could've landed on the floor. It made me so mad. Like I had to stop recording. Reporter: Derrick Rodgers was recording video of his twin daughters seconds after they were born. The father says doctors never apologized. He had like a nonchalant look on his face. Then I showed him the video and he had nothing to say after that. Reporter: A week later, an ultrasound revealed Morgan, a preemie, had a brain hemorrage. His wife Monique says her daughter's behavior is causing her concern. She does this like tensing up and her body kind of shakes. Reporter: The hospital released a statement saying they are conducting a review and quote "The safety of our patients and their families is always our top concern." Now the parents are waiting until August for a neurologist to examine their girl. Neld experts tell us that premature babies can be prone. And dropping babies does happen from time to time. Lsht, thank you. A major headline about the

