Video shows American Airlines passengers intervene in violent "altercation"

Video shows passengers and crew intervening to move a woman away from an allegedly violent man she was traveling with. Witnesses claimed he grabbed her very hard. He claimed self-defense in the video.

October 4, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live