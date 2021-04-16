Transcript for New video shows moments before fatal Chicago police shooting

Victor, thank you. Also new reporting tonight in the deadly police shooting of a 13-year-old boy in Chicago. Video showing him with a 21-year-old before they're confronted by police. Authorities say a still frame of the video shows Adam Toledo holding what appears to be a gun in his right hand before tossing it, then shot and killed and the video shows it all happen in less than a second. Here's Alex Perez tonight. Reporter: Tonight, newly released video showing 13-year-old Alex Toledo and 21-year-old Ruben Roman Jr. Walking through this Chicago neighborhood about 2:30 in the morning. Surveillance capturing several rounds of gunfire. The pair then seen running away as police respond. In the police body-cam video, you can see officer Eric stillman chasing the two suspects. Pushing one to the ground, running after the other. The officer yelling to see the suspect's hands. Toledo's right hand momentarily out of view as the boy pivots, turns around and raises both hands. Show me your Hands! Stop it! Officer stillman fires a single shot. Toledo's hands appear to be empty when he was struck. A freeze-frame image shows Toledo holding what appears to be a gun in that right hand. Authorities say it was less than one second from when the weapon seems to disappear, and when the boy is shot in the chest. This nearby security camera capturing the heart-racing moments before the shooting. The 13-year-old allegedly tossing the handgun behind this wooden fence, where it was recovered by police. The firearm seen on the officer's bodycam. Stillman, immediately after the shooting, calling for an ambulance and beginning cpr. Appearing to be emotional, later sitting on the ground, another officer consoling him. I'm officer stillman from the Chicago police department. Reporter: Stillman, seen here in a video for a toy giveaway, joined the force since 2015. He has three complaints and four use of force reports on his record but has never been disciplined. The police union lawyer representing stillman defending his actions, saying he was left with no other options. But the Toledo family attorney says the video speaks for itself. If you are shooting an unarmed child with his hands in the air, it is an assassination. Reporter: Demonstrators taking to the streets Thursday, demanding justice. And more demonstrations are planned here in Chicago tonight. City officials are bracing for possible more through the weekend. In a statement, the 13-year-old's family is calling for people to remain peaceful and nonviolent. Alex Perez from Chicago tonight. Thank you.

