Vindman and Williams grilled over Ukraine call

More
Both witnesses, called to testify by Democrats, expressed serious concerns with the phone call, and Trump attacked each as partisan "Never Trumpers."
8:40 | 11/20/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Vindman and Williams grilled over Ukraine call

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"8:40","description":"Both witnesses, called to testify by Democrats, expressed serious concerns with the phone call, and Trump attacked each as partisan \"Never Trumpers.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67146590","title":"Vindman and Williams grilled over Ukraine call","url":"/WNT/video/vindman-williams-grilled-ukraine-call-67146590"}