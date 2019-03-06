Transcript for Virginia Beach alleged shooter's resignation letter is released

after the deadly workplace massacre in Virginia Beach. Tonight, we're seeing the resignation letter the gunman submitted just hours before his killing rampage. 12 people, most of his his coworkers, died in the building where they worked. ABC's whit Johnson is in Virginia Beach. Reporter: Tonight, investigators searching for a motive behind the Virginia Beach mass shooting. Just hours before the massacre, Dewayne craddock giving his two weeks notice, saying in this released email, "It has been a pleasure to serve the city, but due to personal reasons I must relieve my position." The email only adding to the deepening mystery of what triggered the horror. Shots fired, shots fired, second floor. He's going up the steps. Reporter: The gunfire erupting at 4:08 P.M. Friday. The shooter armed with two handguns, extended mag seens and a silencer. Four officers on scene within two minutes. Still actively hearing gunshots. Reporter: The officers engage the shooter and take him down. The entire ordeal lasting 36 terrifying minutes. Rounds are coming through doors were coming through the wall. Reporter: 12 innocent people killed. Including Keith cox, who colleagues say gave his life to save others. He said, "Ladies, get in the office, we're going to barricade ourselves in." He said, "I got to check on everyone else, barricade the David, local police tell me they're still working with federal officials to get more information about how the gunman obtained that silencer, which requires extensive paperwork and law enforcement approval. David? Whit Johnson with us again tonight. Whit, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.