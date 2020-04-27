Transcript for The virus’ disruption on the country’s food supply

the food. The farmers forced to discard aging produce, milk, and now meat. Word from the supplier that the food supply chain is breaking. What does that mean? Here's Steve osunsami. Reporter: These are the lines across the country, thousands waiting for food that they can no longer afford to buy on their own. And this was the governor of new York today, talking about dairy farmers upstate overflowing with product that they can no longer sell. We have people downstate who need food. We have farmers upstate who can't sell their product. We have to put those two things together. Reporter: One of the country's largest meat providers has taken out this ad in large newspapers explaining that the food supply chain in America is breaking. Predicting limited product and higher prices for their meats. Covid-19 has forced 13 of the country's largest meat plants to close tonight. And the chairman of Tyson foods says that protecting workers means millions of pounds of meat will no longer be shipped to grocery stores. He says there is a serious food waste issue, and that these same producers could have fed the nation. We first told this story here in a report that has now inspired a movement. We watched your program last Tuesday, April 14th, and it started with the idea that we need to do something about this. Reporter: Hundreds of volunteers are raising money to buy food from farmers. We're able to buy food from farmers and simultaneously feed the people in the south bronx that need that food. Reporter: This tonight is fruit of their labor. More than 43,000 pounds of potatoes, trucked across the country from a farmer in Idaho. Tonight, I know New York's governor has announced a plan to get food from farms in New York City to the food banks that need it. Reporter: That's right. It's a plan to buy the food, and give it to people in need. Also, they're working with companies like Cabot cheese and Chobani to process the extra milk and give it to food charities.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.