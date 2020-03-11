Volunteer poll workers on frontlines of Election Day

More
Across the country and in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteer poll workers are helping guide voters through the voting process while maintaining virus safety protocols.
0:17 | 11/03/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Volunteer poll workers on frontlines of Election Day

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:17","description":"Across the country and in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteer poll workers are helping guide voters through the voting process while maintaining virus safety protocols.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"73981359","title":"Volunteer poll workers on frontlines of Election Day","url":"/WNT/video/volunteer-poll-workers-frontlines-election-day-73981359"}