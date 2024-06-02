Voters split on impact of Trump guilty verdict

A new ABC News/Ipsos poll finds nearly half call the conviction political. And, former President Donald Trump warns of "breaking point" if he's kept under house arrest.

June 2, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live