Transcript for Former VP Joe Biden offers an apology on the campaign trail

Now to politics and the 2020 presidential race. Former vice president Joe Biden apologizing on the campaign trail today as president trump was taking aim at the democratic front runner. ABC's Rachel Scott is reporting with the president from new Bedford New Jersey with the latest. Reporter: Tonight, Joe Biden apologizing for any pain those startling comments about working with segregationists during his long senate tenure may have caused. Now was I wrong a few weeks ago to somehow give the impression to people that I was praising those men who I successfully opposed time and again? Yes, I was. I regret it. And I'm sorry for any of the pain or misconception that may have caused anybody. His rivals, including senator kamala Harris, pouncing on the debate stage signalling Biden's positions are out of touch. Today in South Carolina Biden defending his record on race. Should that misstep define 50 years of my record for fighting for civil rights and racial justice in this country? I hope not. Reporter: While making it clear his views have evolved. I don't pretend that none of my positions have changed. I've grown and I think it's good to be able to grow. Reporter: President trump dismissing the former vice president as a lost cause. Tweeting Joe Biden is a reclamation project. Some things are just not salvageable. Adding he "Won't win." And continuing his attacks on the obama/biden administration. Biden didn't know what the hell he was doing and neither did president Obama. Reporter: Biden made it clear which president's opinion he I'll take his judgement about my record, my character, my ability to handle a job over any one else's. Despite having to defend his record Biden has raised more money per day than any other Democrat in the race.

