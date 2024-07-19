Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich sentenced to 16 years

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has been found guilty of espionage and sentenced to 16 years in a Russian penal colony.

July 19, 2024

