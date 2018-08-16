Warning about baby food, potentially dangerous levels of metal

More
Consumer Reports tested samples of 50 popular packaged baby foods for metals including lead, cadmium, and arsenic.
0:22 | 08/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Warning about baby food, potentially dangerous levels of metal
There is a consumer warning tonight about baby food and potentially dangerous levels of metal consumer reports testing samples of fifty popular packaged baby foods for metals including lead cat meal and arsenic. The report found 68% of samples studied had at least one heavy metal levels considered quote worry some. Korver beech nut and baby mom mom are among the brands tested several companies responding that they do follow FDA guidelines carefully.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57231015,"title":"Warning about baby food, potentially dangerous levels of metal ","duration":"0:22","description":"Consumer Reports tested samples of 50 popular packaged baby foods for metals including lead, cadmium, and arsenic.","url":"/WNT/video/warning-baby-food-potentially-dangerous-levels-metal-57231015","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.