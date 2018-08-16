Transcript for Warning about baby food, potentially dangerous levels of metal

There is a consumer warning tonight about baby food and potentially dangerous levels of metal consumer reports testing samples of fifty popular packaged baby foods for metals including lead cat meal and arsenic. The report found 68% of samples studied had at least one heavy metal levels considered quote worry some. Korver beech nut and baby mom mom are among the brands tested several companies responding that they do follow FDA guidelines carefully.

