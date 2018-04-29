Transcript for New warning about lottery scam on Facebook

Now with a warning for FaceBook users a skin that looks like the real thing and promises big money tonight the red flags to watch out for use of estrogen a norm. A new warning tonight if you're on FaceBook scammer is promising innocent victims big bucks then duping them out of cash instead. Apple they just want my money she's at getaway was thrilled to open this message telling her she won half a million dollars at we can't rich Tamar her. The skier had her full name address email and phone number insisting the FBI was involved and that the check would be delivered by FedEx and actually are excellent yet if you you know he just you don't know any different. It wasn't until a man claiming to work for FedEx called asking her for 350 dollars and processing fees that's Cusack got suspicious FedEx telling ABC news it does not send unsolicited messages or emails to customers requesting money. And while FaceBook does require all real name to join the social media giant estimates there are as many as sixteen million fake accounts on the site. We even found some impersonating FaceBook founder Mark Zuckerberg FaceBook telling ABC news it has a dedicated team an automated systems to help detect and block these kinds of scams. And experts say there aren't often miss spell names or add parentheses those fake accounts. To get around Facebook's detection. Tom sixty million fake accounts are right today thanks so much.

