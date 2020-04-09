Transcript for Washington state governor pleads for peace after 2 months of protest

confrontation we suspected killer in Portland, Oregon. U.S. Martials shooting and killing an allegedly armed man. Just hours earlier he appears in a televised interview admitting to killing a pro-trump supporter, calling it self-defense. The city marking 100 days of protest, bracing for more turbulent days ahead. Matt Gutman in Portland tonight. I think we would all agree that we need to work collectively to stop the violence in Portland. Reporter: Over night U.S. Martials shot and killed a man wanted in the death of a proof had trump protester. Swooping in to arrest him in Washington state. Sound like fourth of July going off. Reporter: Officials say he brandished a gun and tried to flee in his car. There were shots that were fired into his vehicle, and the subject fled from the vehicle, at which time there was an additional shots that were fired. Reporter: He was pronounced dead at the scene. We learned of the shooting at Portland endured its 99th night of consecutive protests. They pushed the crowd back, made what appears to be a couple of his killing came after vice news released this interview with him in which he called the killing of pro-trump activist Jay Daniels self-defense. Totally justified. Had I not acted I'm sure my friend and I would have killed. Reporter: Danielson was part of a pro-trump caravan of weeks winding through Portland crashing with antifa and black lives matter protesters. Matt, you have been reporting about the sanction there. You have seen it firsthand. There's concern among law enforcement about what might happen tonight? Reporter: Tonight and tomorrow. We just spoke with the head of the police union hear who said tensions are at a boiling point. When I asked him what the chances were of this weekend passing peacefully given left and right activists were flocking to the city, he said slim to none. Stay safe there. Now to the growing anger and arrest and death of a black man

