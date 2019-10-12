Now Playing: Sushi recalled in 31 states

Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Hot List: Adam Sandler reflects on the Oscar buzz surrounding his latest film

Now Playing: White Castle issues recall for frozen burgers

Now Playing: 2 snowmobilers caught by avalanche in Utah

Now Playing: Man rescued after falling into abandoned well

Now Playing: Animal sanctuary founder injured by 2 bengal tigers she raised

Now Playing: Man who championed Ice Bucket Challenge for ALS has died

Now Playing: Probe continues into deadly shootings at Pensacola naval base

Now Playing: Storms barrels across US, stretch from Texas to New England

Now Playing: Republicans accuse Democrats of rushing impeachment process

Now Playing: No evidence of witch hunt against Trump: DOJ inspector general

Now Playing: Sister raises five siblings alone after parents’ death

Now Playing: Grenade found in dresser donated to thrift store

Now Playing: Police horse browses the aisles of PetSmart

Now Playing: The lawyer is ‘badgering the witness’: Congressman

Now Playing: Man torches patrol car

Now Playing: Strong jobs report benefiting Trump?

Now Playing: Elderly couple found dead in snow

Now Playing: What is Sneaker Con?