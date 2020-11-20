White House coronavirus task force touts effectiveness of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

More
The general in charge of distribution promised the vaccine would be distributed within 24 hours of FDA approval. This comes as hospitalizations climb in all 50 states.
4:14 | 11/20/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for White House coronavirus task force touts effectiveness of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:14","description":"The general in charge of distribution promised the vaccine would be distributed within 24 hours of FDA approval. This comes as hospitalizations climb in all 50 states.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74305271","title":"White House coronavirus task force touts effectiveness of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines","url":"/WNT/video/white-house-coronavirus-task-force-touts-effectiveness-pfizer-74305271"}