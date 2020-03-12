White House under fire for Christmas party

The White House has scheduled multiple holiday parties this month, despite public health officials’ warnings.
3:03 | 12/03/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for White House under fire for Christmas party

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

