White House launches review after bizarre phone call: Sr. official

More
A comedian, pretending to be a U.S. senator, called the White House and was patched into Trump while on Air Force One.
2:49 | 06/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for White House launches review after bizarre phone call: Sr. official

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56288368,"title":"White House launches review after bizarre phone call: Sr. official","duration":"2:49","description":"A comedian, pretending to be a U.S. senator, called the White House and was patched into Trump while on Air Force One.","url":"/WNT/video/white-house-launches-review-bizarre-phone-call-sr-56288368","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.