Wildfire at New Jersey-New York border delays historic Veterans Day parade

A wildfire on the border of New Jersey and New York has expanded to 5,000 acres, prompting the postponement of one of the country's oldest Veterans Day parades. 

November 11, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live