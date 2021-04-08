Transcript for Winds push massive wildfires across western states

Now to the heat and fire threat in the west. More than 96 large fires burning in 14 states now. The forest service saying this season is unprecedented, calling it a national crisis. California's Dixie fire jumping the fire lines overnight, forcing 15,000 people out of their homes. And reservoirs dry from the drought threatening the water supply for millions. Here's ABC's chief national correspondent Matt Gutman. Reporter: The Dixie fire in northern California stoked by heat and threatening winds again jumping perimeter lines. It's now more than 274,000 acres in size. And forced some 15,000 more people to fly on Tuesday. Firefighters now facing red flag warnings. It's going to be very hazardous conditions in the next two days. Reporter: The Mcfarland fire also exploding. That's west of Redding, California, and now over 20,000 acres and out of control. The 2021 fire season already outpacing last year's, which was the most destructive fire season on record. More than double the acres burned so far year to date. And we're just getting started. Reporter: As is the western drought. Lake oroville, the second-largest reservoir in California, falling to levels not seen since 1977. Water supplies are extremely limited across the state and we are running out of options. Reporter: Overnight, regulators approving a plan that could stop many farmers from diverting water from two of the state's largest river systems. The drought now threatening the drinking water supply for some 25 million residents. Whit, because the forest service is calling this a national crisis, they are moving away from the way they've been fighting fires. They're moving away from so-called let it burn policy and now saying they're going to throw every available resource at fighting fires threatening communities or infrastructure. All right, Matt Gutman for us tonight, thank you. Next, more people caught in

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.