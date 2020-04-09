Woman beats COVID-19 while pregnant and delivers ‘beautiful, strong’ baby

Two months ago, mom Esbedy Reyes was diagnosed with COVID-19 while 26 weeks pregnant and has since beat COVID-19, delivering a baby girl.
2:17 | 09/04/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman beats COVID-19 while pregnant and delivers ‘beautiful, strong’ baby

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

