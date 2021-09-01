-
Now Playing: Family of teen attacked at NYC hotel speak out after woman’s arrest
-
Now Playing: Los Angeles issues unprecedented order to ambulances amid overwhelming COVID-19 cases
-
Now Playing: Tommy Lasorda, baseball’s beloved ambassador, dies
-
Now Playing: Winter weather and snow days across the Carolinas
-
Now Playing: Hospitals, morgues and funeral homes overflowing in Los Angeles
-
Now Playing: Federal authorities ramp up efforts to arrest Capitol rioters
-
Now Playing: Coast Guard responds to boat fire in Florida Keys
-
Now Playing: ABC News' Rachel Scott compares covering Capitol Hill insurrection to BLM protests
-
Now Playing: ‘It’s not a joke:’ Patient gives tearful COVID update from his hospital bed
-
Now Playing: California congresswoman says Trump is a 'danger to our democracy'
-
Now Playing: House Dems moving forward to impeach President Trump
-
Now Playing: What you need to know about the COVID-19 variant
-
Now Playing: Golden retriever puppy discovers a doorstop and doesn’t know how to react
-
Now Playing: 4-year-old’s balloon of wishes found by a stranger 650 miles away
-
Now Playing: Sen. Chris Murphy discusses security at Capitol following breach
-
Now Playing: Political fallout from Capitol siege
-
Now Playing: Sen. Hawley loses book deal after riots
-
Now Playing: President Trump says he will not attend Joe Biden’s inauguration
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Over 4,000 Americans die from COVID-19 in 24 hours