Woman who confronted Black teen at hotel in custody

Miya Ponsetto, 22, is in custody for allegedly attacking Keyon Harrold’s 14-year-old son in a hotel lobby and accusing the teen of stealing her phone on Dec. 26.
1:39 | 01/09/21

