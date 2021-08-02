More women than ever were on the Super Bowl field this year

This year’s Super Bowl has two women coaches on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ team, the first woman Super Bowl official and three women staff members on the Kansas City Chiefs’ team.
0:19 | 02/08/21

More women than ever were on the Super Bowl field this year

