World Health Organization warns of COVID resurgence in Europe

Britain is on alert after the WHO warned of “a very significant resurgence” of coronavirus in Europe as Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people to stay alert.
1:15 | 06/27/20

World Health Organization warns of COVID resurgence in Europe

