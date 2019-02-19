World-renowned fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld dies in Paris

The Chanel creative director died in Paris on Tuesday morning at the age of 85.
0:13 | 02/19/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for World-renowned fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld dies in Paris

