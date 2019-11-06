Transcript for World War II veteran meets family of friend who died on D-Day

Finally tonight here, America strong. The d-day veteran we introduced you to last week here, and it turns out, a family he never met back in the U.S. Was watching. And they were profoundly moved. For weeks, we documented those World War II veterans from all over America. Returning to the beaches of normandy, 75 years later. Veterans hand in hand. And strangers walking up to Onofrio zacari, originally from mortgage, to say thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Reporter: 75 years after the bloodshed. This whole beach, all sections, as far as the eye could see, was just men, coming ashore, coming ashore. Unbelievable. Reporter: And nono had one more wish. A lot of graves. Look at all the crosses. Oh, boy. Reporter: To find the grave of the friend he lost. Holding the photograph of him standing before his friend's grave so long ago. 75 years later, he found him. Donald E. Simmons, who died on June 6th, 1944. What he did not know was that back in the U.S., in Syracuse, New York, that fallen hero's family was watching. And they were honored that nono went back to honor their loved one. Our ABC station in Syracuse, WSYR, connecting Donald Simmons' family with nono. There he is. I'm Marie, Dan's sister. And I'm pleased to meet you, Mr. Nono. I'm Doris, I'm don's oldest sister. I'm Eleanor Simmons, I was his sister-in-law. I'm Bernie Simmons, I'm Donald's brother, only one left. And pleased to meet you. And this is quite a surprise. Reporter: They brought the photograph of their loved one that they have cherished for 75 years. See him there? Yeah, definitely. That's him. Yeah, that's him. Reporter: They had so many questions. Did you meet my brother Donald in training or over in England? Oh, from the day he was inducted, we were together all the way through it. Maybe we can get some close sure here, you know? It would be nice. Reporter: Nono already talking about a trip to Syracuse to see them. Just meeting you, we feel like we love you already. Oh, yes, definitely. Definitely. Nono and his new friends, that family from Syracuse new York and their shaved loshg for a fallen hero. I'm David Muir. I'll see you tomorrow. Good night.

