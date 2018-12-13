9-year-old girl in wheelchair 'saved recess'

More
Zoey Harrison, who almost gave up on recess because it took too long to bundle up, has joined her mom, Jennifer Harrison, in helping other kids around the world.
1:11 | 12/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 9-year-old girl in wheelchair 'saved recess'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59809459,"title":"9-year-old girl in wheelchair 'saved recess'","duration":"1:11","description":"Zoey Harrison, who almost gave up on recess because it took too long to bundle up, has joined her mom, Jennifer Harrison, in helping other kids around the world.","url":"/WNT/video/year-girl-wheelchair-saved-recess-59809459","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.