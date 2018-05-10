Transcript for 2-year-old killed after wind sends inflatable bounce pad flying in air

We have new safety concerns tonight about a popular children's attraction. A bounce pad, a gust of wind, almost 60 miles per hour, launching it 30 feet into the air. Here's gio Benitez. Reporter: Tonight, tragedy in Lincoln, Nebraska. A 59-mile-per-hour wind gust tore this inflatable bounce pad at a pumpkin patch from its moorings and sent it 30 feet into the air. Children inside of a bouncy house that tipped over due to the wind. Reporter: 2-year-old Caleb Acuna was killed. His 5-year-old sister, injured with a broken arm. Police now launching an investigation. We extend our condolences to Caleb's family, everyone involved in this incident. It's tragic. Reporter: The owner of the pumpkin patch saying they have been advised by attorneys not to answer questions, but released this statement. "Our thoughts, prayers, and deepest condolences are with the family at this time." The same type of pumpkin-themed bounce pad was involved in a new York accident last October, injuring dozens of kids. It turns out regulations for inflatables are left up to the states. At 18 miles per hour, you need to shut the ride down, completely deflate it. Reporter: Even with these stakes. Even with the stakes in the ground. Reporter: David, the family's pastor says they are struggling to understand how and why this happened. A wind advisory had been issued that day, but the sheriff called the gust unusual. David? Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.