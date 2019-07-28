Transcript for 8-year-old takes a swing at stereotypes

Finally tonight, the amazing 8-year-old girl shining on the baseball diamond, taking a swing at stereotypes. That's 8-year-old ashylnn joliceur making that diving catch. She's out to prove a point that girls can do anything. She has been swinging the bat since the age of 1. The only girl on her local baseball team the whitby chiefs. It's fun. Reporter: And Ashlynn is one of their star players. She's so good, that in the last 39 games she's had zero strikeouts and has won five MVP awards. You proud to be as her dad to see how well she's doing. Reporter: So during a game, her dad was surprised to hear this comment from a parent on an opposing team. Girls shouldn't play baseball and they should stick to softball. Reporter: That comment hasn't stopped Ashlynn. I didn't really care about it. I just kept playing. Reporter: And this week, Ashlynn becoming a viral sensation with more than 4 million views of that video showing her making not one but three diving catches. And catching the attention of her hometown Toronto blue Jays. This week, Ashlynn getting invited to the game. It was cool watching batting. They hit it so far. Reporter: She even got some tips from her favorite player, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Vladi said just swing. Swing hard, right. Swing hard, yeah. Reporter: She's works hard every day to achieve her dream. I want to be on team Canada when I'm older. Reporter: And as she keeps making big plays and even bigger hits, she has this message to other girls out there. Keep following your dreams and don't let anyone stop you. We will be rooting her on. Thanks so much for watching. I'm Tom llamas in New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.