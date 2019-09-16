New York Times reporting new allegation against Brett Kavanaugh

A former Yale classmate told senators and the FBI that he saw Kavanaugh with his pants down at a drunken party where friends pushed his genitals onto a female student, the newspaper says.
2:43 | 09/16/19

Transcript for New York Times reporting new allegation against Brett Kavanaugh

